Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $71.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.92.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.
In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
QTWO opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
