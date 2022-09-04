Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $71.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Q2 Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,377,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

