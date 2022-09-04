QANplatform (QANX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.10 Million

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. QANplatform has a market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $313,186.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QANplatform has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031345 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00040322 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,411,283 coins. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

