QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million

QASH (QASH) traded up 45.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $43,534.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

