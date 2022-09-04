Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $179,690.93

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $179,690.93 and $23,174.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

