Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Qiagen worth $56,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

QGEN opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

