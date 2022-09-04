Qtum Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00016090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $331.20 million and $34.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,315,640 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

