QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $129,983.95 and $42,843.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015731 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars.

