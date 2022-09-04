Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 776 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $420.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

