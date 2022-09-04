Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.