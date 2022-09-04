Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

