Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 673 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 117,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

