Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $378,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,611,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,221 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

