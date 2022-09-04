Quark (QRK) Trading Down 43% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (QRK) traded down 41.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $559,369.60 and $6,736.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,349,339 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

