QuarkChain Reaches Market Cap of $63.51 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and $1.31 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

