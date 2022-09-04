Quent Capital LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of IT opened at $288.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

