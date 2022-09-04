Quent Capital LLC Acquires 519 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in DaVita by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DVA opened at $87.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.58. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

