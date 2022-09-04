Quent Capital LLC Buys 287 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

NYSE:A opened at $128.01 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

