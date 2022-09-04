Quent Capital LLC Buys 762 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,793,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,889,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,354,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

