Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $209.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.94.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

