Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Down 0.8 %

DOV opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

