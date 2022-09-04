Quent Capital LLC Has $176,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

