Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 993.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 195,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 72,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.31. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

