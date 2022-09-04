Quent Capital LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 97,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

