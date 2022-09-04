Quent Capital LLC Sells 473 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $478.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $825.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

