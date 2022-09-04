Quent Capital LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $190.88 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.64.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

