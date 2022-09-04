RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.48

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $12.02. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands.

RADCOM Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

