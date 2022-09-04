Radio Caca Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

