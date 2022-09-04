Radix Price Up 0.8% This Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $261.09 million and $296,210.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

About Radix

XRD is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

