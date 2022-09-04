Rage Fan (RAGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92,822.80

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $92,822.80 and $9,658.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

