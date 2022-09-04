Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $46,659.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00215093 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

