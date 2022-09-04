Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,458 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5,715.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

