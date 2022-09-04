Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,756,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.