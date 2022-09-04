RamenSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,488.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $6,385.64 and approximately $40,488.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

