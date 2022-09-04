Rapids (RPD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,336.00

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,915.38 or 1.04463356 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rapids

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here””

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.