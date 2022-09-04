Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 37,361 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

