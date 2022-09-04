Raymond James Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.33.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

