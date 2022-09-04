Raymond James Trims Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Target Price to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.