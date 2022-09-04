RealFevr One Day Volume Reaches $18,458.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $18,458.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

