RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

RNWK stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

