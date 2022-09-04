Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of O opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

