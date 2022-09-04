ReapChain Achieves Market Cap of $6.92 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

