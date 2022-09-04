Receive Access Ecosystem One Day Volume Tops $10,137.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $10,137.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00477504 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.01865890 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001827 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00233099 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

