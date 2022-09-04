Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

