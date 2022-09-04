RED Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $334,534.98 and approximately $48,434.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00026603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00306821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001172 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

