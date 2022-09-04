Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Cap Achieves $4.86 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for about $25.09 or 0.00126013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $59,470.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,926.06 or 1.00072205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00065702 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024821 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

