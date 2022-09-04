ReFork (EFK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,390.00

ReFork (EFK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReFork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReFork has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReFork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

ReFork Profile

ReFork (CRYPTO:EFK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.