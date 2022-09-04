Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,860 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.39% of Regions Financial worth $73,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 126,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,662,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 40.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 815,479 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.28 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

