Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

