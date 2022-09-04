Relite Finance (RELI) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

