Render Token (RNDR) One Day Volume Hits $4.78 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $129.33 million and $4.78 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031366 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041252 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00082859 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.Telegram | Reddit | Medium | FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.